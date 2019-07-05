SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Friday morning more condolences from Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, ambassadors, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

The Sharjah Ruler also accepted condolences from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Mubarak Rashed Khamis Al Mansoori, Governor of UAE Central Bank.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace.

Condolers extended their heartfelt sympathies to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and to grant his family patience and solace.

Also accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi; Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.