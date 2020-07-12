(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) SHARJAH, 12th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Nahyan prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.