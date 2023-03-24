Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He received greetings from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Police General Command delegation, Sheikhs, Chairmen and Heads of government departments in the country, as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who congratulated the Sharjah Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

The receptions were attended a number of officials from the Emirate of Sharjah.