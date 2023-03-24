UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He received greetings from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Police General Command delegation, Sheikhs, Chairmen and Heads of government departments in the country, as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who congratulated the Sharjah Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

The receptions were attended a number of officials from the Emirate of Sharjah.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah Salem Progress Muslim From Government Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Mir terms Imran Khan's allegations against IGs as ..

Mir terms Imran Khan's allegations against IGs as pack of lies

2 hours ago
 US Capitol Police Arrest 7 Anti-Abortion Protester ..

US Capitol Police Arrest 7 Anti-Abortion Protesters for Blocking Traffic - State ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at emba ..

Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark 'Pakistan Day'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.