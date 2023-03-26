Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Saturday at Al Badee Palace, Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness received greetings on the advent of Ramadan from Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to UAE ; His Excellency Fahd Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to UAE, senior UAE officials, dignitaries of the country and citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.



The reception was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector in Sharjah Asset Management; Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah; His Excellency Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court and heads of local departments and institutions.