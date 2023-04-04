UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Monday at Al Badee' Palace, Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.


Those who came to extend the Ramadan greetings included Sheikhs; senior officials; dignitaries of the country; and UAE citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Salem Progress Ramadan

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

36 minutes ago
 Two police officials martyred in Kohat

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

2 hours ago
 Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen ..

Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen After Berlin's Similar Move - ..

2 hours ago
 CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, ..

CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

2 hours ago
 India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercis ..

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

2 hours ago
 Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Pen ..

Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Penalty - Deputy Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.