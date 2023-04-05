Close
Sharjah Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Tuesday at Al Badee' Palace, Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.


Those who came to extend the Ramadan greetings included Sheikhs; senior officials; dignitaries of the country; and UAE citizens who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

