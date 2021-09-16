UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives SMC Chairman And Members

Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), and members of the SMC.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler stressed the media's great role in conveying the civilised and cultural image of the emirate, strengthening its position regionally and globally, and contributing to achieving effective communication between government agencies and the public.

He went on to praise the outstanding achievements made by the SMC and the unwavering efforts made by its authorities, which produced coordinated programmes and media initiatives covering all cities and regions of the emirate.

In turn, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Ruler for his constant support and guidance which contributed to developing the media sector and made the emirate an attractive and stimulating environment for media professionals and specialised companies.

During the meeting, the SMC's strategic plans, future projects and media services, media programmes and incentive services were addressed, in addition to plans for the continued development of government communication across government departments and institutions.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Shams; Alia Mohamed Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the SMC.

