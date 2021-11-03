UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Receives Spanish Minister Of Culture

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, at Al Badee Palace, José Uribes, Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the Spanish minister to the Emirate of Sharjah, which, through the Sharjah International Book Fair, hosted the Kingdom of Spain as a guest of honour for the 40th edition.

The meeting dealt with discussing a number of cultural issues of common interest, which would enhance cultural cooperation between the UAE in general, the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and the Kingdom of Spain.

The meeting also touched on Spain's participation in the current edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair through various cultural events and joint activities related to publishing, distribution, translation, children's books and others.

For his part, Uribes expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for choosing Spain as the guest of honour of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which, this year, stood as the world's top book fair in terms of buying and selling copyright.

The Spanish Minister of Culture and sports praised Sharjah for its pioneering cultural assets in terms of institutions, libraries, facilities, writers, intellectuals, exhibitions and activities that cover all fields of culture.

The meeting was attended by Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, in addition of Spanish officials.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Sharjah Spain All Top

Recent Stories

NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration ..

NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration plate, police lights

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister paying special attention on develop ..

Prime Minister paying special attention on development of Balochistan: CM Baloch ..

1 minute ago
 Allied hospitals register 77 more dengue cases in ..

Allied hospitals register 77 more dengue cases in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 11 criminals held with contraband

11 criminals held with contraband

1 minute ago
 Veteran journalist Liaqat Toor passes away

Veteran journalist Liaqat Toor passes away

2 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, reg ..

Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, registered 271 FIRs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.