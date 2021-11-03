Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Wednesday, at Al Badee Palace, José Uribes, Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed the Spanish minister to the Emirate of Sharjah, which, through the Sharjah International Book Fair, hosted the Kingdom of Spain as a guest of honour for the 40th edition.

The meeting dealt with discussing a number of cultural issues of common interest, which would enhance cultural cooperation between the UAE in general, the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and the Kingdom of Spain.

The meeting also touched on Spain's participation in the current edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair through various cultural events and joint activities related to publishing, distribution, translation, children's books and others.

For his part, Uribes expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for choosing Spain as the guest of honour of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which, this year, stood as the world's top book fair in terms of buying and selling copyright.

The Spanish Minister of Culture and sports praised Sharjah for its pioneering cultural assets in terms of institutions, libraries, facilities, writers, intellectuals, exhibitions and activities that cover all fields of culture.

The meeting was attended by Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, in addition of Spanish officials.