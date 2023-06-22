Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Receives Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received today, Thursday, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, where they discussed the latest updates of railway network operations plans and its various stages.

Sheikh Sultan praised the tremendous and rapid progress of the Etihad Railway project, a railway network that connects the emirates.

A detailed explanation of the railway network operations plans was delivered to His Highness, a plan aiming to achieve future growth with a sustainable, safe, and modern transportation mode, which contributes to improving the distribution of freight and people through new commercial corridors, reducing the number of vehicles used on the roads and achieving economic and environmental benefits.

The railway network would take the transportation field in the country to a different level, supporting businesses, enhancing investment opportunities, and supporting the national economy and local industry via a network connecting the seven emirates to form an essential part of the global supply network, in addition to achieving the UAE's goals for sustainable development and supporting the Emiratisation agenda through building qualified candidates for a career in the railway.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Vehicles Progress Industry

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

8 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

38 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

38 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

53 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

6 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

6 minutes ago
 Regional election commission gives deadline for vo ..

Regional election commission gives deadline for voter registration

6 minutes ago
 Eco-Journalists explore most modern Waste Water Tr ..

Eco-Journalists explore most modern Waste Water Treatment, Recycle Plants

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East