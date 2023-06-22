Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received today, Thursday, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, where they discussed the latest updates of railway network operations plans and its various stages.

Sheikh Sultan praised the tremendous and rapid progress of the Etihad Railway project, a railway network that connects the emirates.

A detailed explanation of the railway network operations plans was delivered to His Highness, a plan aiming to achieve future growth with a sustainable, safe, and modern transportation mode, which contributes to improving the distribution of freight and people through new commercial corridors, reducing the number of vehicles used on the roads and achieving economic and environmental benefits.

The railway network would take the transportation field in the country to a different level, supporting businesses, enhancing investment opportunities, and supporting the national economy and local industry via a network connecting the seven emirates to form an essential part of the global supply network, in addition to achieving the UAE's goals for sustainable development and supporting the Emiratisation agenda through building qualified candidates for a career in the railway.