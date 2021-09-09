Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday, at Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, a delegation of the UAE national team participating in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad congratulated Abdullah Al-Ariani, who won a gold medal in shooting, and Mohammed Al-Qayed, who won two medals, wishing them all the best in the upcoming local and international tournaments.

He highlighted the importance of participating in the international tournaments as it grants the honour of carrying and raising the UAE’s flag among all participating countries.

For their part, the members of the national team expressed their gratitude to H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his keenness to host and honour them, emphasising that they will keep exerting their efforts in order to raise the nation’s flag in all sports tournaments.

The reception was attended by Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Disabled Sports Federation, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Vice Chairman of Emirates Disabled Sports Federation, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee and Chairman of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, along with a number of members of the Board of Directors of the Federation and Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped.