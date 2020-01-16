Sharjah Ruler receives UNICEF Regional Director

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Ted Chaiban, Regional Director of United Nations Children's Fund’s, UNICEF, MENA and his accompanying delegation on Thursday.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah informed the delegation about the emirate's most prominent efforts in caring for, supporting and serving children, and the most important programmes available to empower children and young individuals across the sciences, social and policy-related sectors, as well as overall knowledge creation.

His Highness also highlighted Sharjah’s full awareness of the importance of early building human psychologically and intellectually to contribute greatly to creating generations that are aware of their role in the development of the country and society. Building on this, His Highness said that the appropriate infrastructure of centres and clubs, equipped with educational specialists in various fields of sport, art and science were established.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad added that Sharjah's support for children was not limited to the scope of its borders, but rather went beyond that to provide all its expertise and material and moral capabilities to children in many countries of the world that suffer from poverty or those displaced due to wars or natural disasters.

For their part, the UNICEF delegation expressed their pride in working with the Emirate of Sharjah in the care and safety of children and the development of their abilities, praising the unparalleled attention children receive in Sharjah compared to that in many countries of the world. The delegation also hailed the efforts led by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in this regard, asserting that what is being done by Sharjah in this field reflects the great humane value this community has.

On this occasion, the UNICEF delegation presented a memorial shield to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah as a tribute and appreciation for his role in supporting UNICEF programmes through what he offers to children in Sharjah and the wider world.

Present at the meeting were Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, SBFO; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and members of the steering committee of the Sharjah Child – Friendly City project.

The UNICEF delegation comprised Al Tayyeb Adam, UNICEF Representative in the Gulf Region and Essam Ali, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Gulf Area Office.