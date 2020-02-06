Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received the United States Ambassador to the UAE, John Rakolta Jr., on Thursday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The US Ambassador called on Dr. Sheikh Sultan on assuming office as an ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, which was attended by Philip Frayne, US Consul-General in the UAE, the Ruler of Sharjah wished the ambassador luck in performing his duties to enhance cooperation between the two countries across all avenues.

He accompanied the US Ambassador and the consul-general on a tour to the different academic, cultural and scientific research facilities of the Sharjah University City.

The tour also included a visit to the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, where the guests were acquainted with the most important contents of the Dara, including historical documents and important manuscripts about the Arab and the Gulf, in addition to the halls of decorations and souvenirs His Highness received from various heads of state, organisations and international universities.

Thereafter, the Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by the US Ambassador, visited the American University of Sharjah, AUS, where they familiarised themselves with the university’s scientific and research facilities that serve students from different countries of the world. Dr. Kevin Mitchell briefed Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the guests about the university’s vision, mission and goals.

Signing the golden register of the AUS, the US Ambassador, on behalf of the citizens and the US Government wished the people of Sharjah and the AUS every success in continuing their vision to enrich the leaders of tomorrow to benefit their societies.

His Highness presented the University Memorial Shield to the US Ambassador, who thanked him for the warm reception, praising the scientific and cultural renaissance the emirate of Sharjah is witnessing.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, and Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations.