Sharjah Ruler Receives U.S. Librarian Of Congress

Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday received Dr. Carla Hayden, the U.S. Librarian of Congress, and discussed a number of cultural issues between Sharjah Cultural Institutions and U.S. library of Congress The meeting took place at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara), where they explored ways to enhance cooperation and support the cultural movement in the Emirate of Sharjah as well as means to enhance communication with various cultural institutions across the world.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler and Dr. Hayden shed light on Sharjah’s various libraries across the emirate, which include millions of books and titles that form a cultural source and a scientific reference for readers and researchers.

For her part, Dr. Hayden praised Sharjah's tangible cultural effort under the leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan through launching international events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and other exhibitions and conferences.

After the meeting, they toured (Dara) to acquaint with the cultural treasures of H.H. Sheikh Sultan about the history of the Arab Gulf and the achievements of Muslim scholars, in addition to a group of photos of the Ruler of Sharjah with various heads of countries as well as the awards he won over the past years.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Meghan Gregonis, U.S. Consul-General, along with a number of officials.

