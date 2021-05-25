UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Renames AIIID

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 25th May 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree renaming "Authority for Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development" (AIIID), "Mubadara."

Emiri Decree No.

9 of 2021 stipulates that the "Authority for Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development" in the Emirate of Sharjah, be renamed as "Authority for Initiatives Implementation", wherever it is mentioned in legislation, records, official and unofficial documents, and financial and administrative procedures, and shall be known as "Mubadara".

