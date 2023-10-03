Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Renames SHD To Housing Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) In a notable development H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Decree No. (61) of 2023, officially altering the name of the "Sharjah Housing Programme" to the "Housing Department" within the Emirate of Sharjah.
This decree, released on October 3, 2023, comes after a thorough examination of several legal frameworks, including Law No. (2) of 1999, which concerns the establishment of the Executive Council of Sharjah and its associated regulations, Law No. (2) of 2011, which governs the goals, powers, and jurisdiction of the Sharjah Housing Department, and Decree No. (33) of 2022, which addresses the establishment of the Sharjah Housing Programme.

According to Article (1) of the decree, this name modification, from "Sharjah Housing Programme" to "Sharjah Housing Department," will be applicable to all official documents, administrative and financial transactions, legal matters, and any other relevant interactions.

Furthermore, as per Article (2) of the decree, the Sharjah Housing Department is now integrated into the structure of the Executive Council of Sharjah.

Effective immediately from its issuance date, the decree's implementation falls under the responsibility of the relevant authorities and will be published in the official government publication.

This decision underscores the Emirate of Sharjah's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its housing initiatives, aligning them more closely with the public's interests.

Related Topics

Sharjah October All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SD ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SDTPS

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of H ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of HD

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of S ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of SEDD

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fish ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fisheries Authority

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi Chairman LSDA

8 minutes ago
 Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Commi ..

Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Committee reviews draft federal bud ..

23 minutes ago
Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature ..

Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature-based solutions, planting 700 ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on election win

1 hour ago
 Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debatin ..

Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debating latest advancements in media ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on ch ..

MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on child nutrition

2 hours ago
 EPA provides new platform to promote Emirati publi ..

EPA provides new platform to promote Emirati publishers in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, Fertiglobe to pilot first-of-its-kind cost- ..

ADNOC, Fertiglobe to pilot first-of-its-kind cost-effective modular carbon captu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East