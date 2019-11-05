UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Replaces SEC’s Organisational Structure

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree on replacing the general organisational structure of the Sharjah education Council (SEC).

Pursuant to the Emiri Decree No. 26 of 2019, the general organisational structure of the SEC issued by Emiri Decree No. (5) of 2015, shall be repealed and replaced by the new Decree.

The Decree stipulates that the Sharjah Executive Council should issue decisions necessary for the implementation of this Decree, including the adoption of the Council’s new job descriptions in accordance with its terms of reference.

Establishing, merging, and repealing any organisational units within the general organisational structure, referred to in Article (1) of this Decree, are also under the Council's authority.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

