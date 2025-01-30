Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law amending Law No. (2) of 2021 concerning human resources for military personnel in regulatory bodies within the emirate.

The amendment revises Article (22) of Law No. (2) of 2021 as follows:

1. Promotion and retirement committees shall be established within regulatory bodies. These committees shall include experienced and suitably qualified members and will be responsible for interviewing candidates for promotion or retirement, ensuring they meet the requirements set out in the law and its regulations, and submitting recommendations to the relevant authority.

2. Officers of the rank of lieutenant colonel and above in all regulatory bodies shall have their promotion or retirement proposals submitted to the Ruler for approval at specified intervals, in accordance with the regulations, through the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

3.

Promotions or retirements of officers up to the rank of major, as well as non-commissioned officers and personnel, shall be approved by the respective regulatory bodies.

Additionally, the amendment replaces Article (35) of Law No. (2) of 2021 with the following:

1. A Police Judiciary Council shall be established under this law, responsible for reviewing disciplinary violations referred to it and imposing appropriate penalties in line with the comprehensive framework for professional discipline and workplace conduct outlined in the regulations.

2. The council shall be formed, and its term of membership determined, by a decision of the Executive Council, with representatives from regulatory bodies among its members.

3. The regulations shall define the council’s operating procedures and the mechanisms for appealing its decisions.

4. The council’s decisions must include the reasoning behind them and shall not be deemed final until ratified by the head of the regulatory body to which the violator belongs.