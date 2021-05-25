Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (7) of 2021 amending Emiri Decree No. (20) of 2019 regarding the restructuring of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC).

The new Emiri Decree stipulates that the new SUPC board of Directors will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Princeو Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, with Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi as Vice Chairman and Director of the Council.

The council members will also include Khalid Butti Obaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; and Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority.