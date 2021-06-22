Sharjah Ruler reviews archaeological treasure found in Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on Tuesday, during his visit to the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) building, on the latest archaeological discoveries, represented in an archaeological treasure consisting of coins found in a pottery bottle "zamzamia" in Mleiha area.

H.H.

listened to a detailed explanation from Sabah Aboud Jasim, Director General of Sharjah Archaeology Authority, about the components of the archaeological treasure discovered during the archaeological surveys and excavations.

According to the preliminary study, it was found that the total number of discovered coins is 409 drachma coins, weighing between 16 and 17 grams, all made of silver. The newly discovered coins, being rare coins to be discovered in Mleiha area, were classified according to their features into two types.