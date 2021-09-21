Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed, on Tuesday at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), on the latest important archaeological discoveries in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah, dating back to the first Abbasid Caliphate (750-833 AD).

Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to a detailed explanation from Dr. Sabah Aboud Jasim, SAA Director-General, about the components of the new discoveries, which were discovered during surveys and excavations in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The new discoveries are evidence of the early Abbasid presence in the region, where a white glazed pottery jar with some green spots was found. Inside it was a treasure of Abbasid dirhams, dating back to the tenth century AD.

The discovered coins represent a large geographical framework according to the role of its minting, being extending from Africa in the west to the Transoxiana region in the east.

The discovered coins are Dirhams from the eras of the Caliph Abu Ja'far Al-Mansur, Muhammad Al-Mahdi, Harun Al-Rashid, Muhammad Al-Amin and Abdullah Al-Ma'mun, and dirhams of madam Zubaidah, as well as penny from the era of Caliph Al-Mahdi.

During his tour, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the iron swords discovered in the archaeological site of Mleiha, dating back to the third - second century BC, which total 32 swords of various shapes.

His Highness was also briefed in the SAA laboratory on an iron key dating back to the Roman period, which is considered one of the important artifacts of the Authority.