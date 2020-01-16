Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activities

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, held a meeting with the Chairman and members of the Sharjah Charitable International, SCI, and representatives of a number of local community institutions in the emirate, at the Ruler’s Office Thursday.

Sheikh Sultan praised SCI’s concentrated efforts and uninterrupted charitable activities. He urged them to pay attention to the areas of humanitarian and voluntary work in the UAE.

The SCI board of Directors detailed the Ruler about SCI’s plans to develop work during the coming periods.

They also briefed him about SCI’s most important achievements over the past year, highlighting the results of its work and projects inside or outside the country.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan reviewed with the SCI Board of Directors the latest endowment projects that the SCI’s management has started to complete.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, members of the SCI Board of Directors, and representatives of a number of local community institutions in the emirate.