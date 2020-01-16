UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Reviews SCI’s Humanitarian Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, held a meeting with the Chairman and members of the Sharjah Charitable International, SCI, and representatives of a number of local community institutions in the emirate, at the Ruler’s Office Thursday.

Sheikh Sultan praised SCI’s concentrated efforts and uninterrupted charitable activities. He urged them to pay attention to the areas of humanitarian and voluntary work in the UAE.

The SCI board of Directors detailed the Ruler about SCI’s plans to develop work during the coming periods.

They also briefed him about SCI’s most important achievements over the past year, highlighting the results of its work and projects inside or outside the country.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan reviewed with the SCI Board of Directors the latest endowment projects that the SCI’s management has started to complete.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, members of the SCI Board of Directors, and representatives of a number of local community institutions in the emirate.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah

Recent Stories

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Ketbi, Al Ahbabi an ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department visit ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev, Mishustin to Meet in Russian Government ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Will Step Up Monitoring of Coronavirus Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.