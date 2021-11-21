UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Reviews UoS’s Plans For The ATLAS Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, was briefed on the plans and efforts of the University of Sharjah (UoS) in joining the ATLAS collaboration.

The ATLAS Collaboration is one of the four major experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, which includes 181 international academic institutions from 41 countries around the world, making it the world’s largest experiment in particle physics.

His Highness was briefed about the university's participation in the ATLAS Collaboration to explore a wide range of particle physics and to benefit from the diversity of huge research opportunities offered by the LHC.

The UoS will lead the UAE team, which consists of three universities including the UoS, the UAE University, and New York University in Abu Dhabi.

The UoS formed a team of scientists specialising in particle physics to work on developing the latest research and discoveries in physics.

