Sharjah Ruler Sends Cable Of Condolences To Saudi King On Death Of Mother Of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Khalid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler sends cable of condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his cable, the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.

