Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy for Sports Sciences and Outstanding Performance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has said that the Sharjah Academy for Sports Sciences and Outstanding Performance, SASSOP, in Kalba will launch a set of programmes and activities that provide great benefits to its affiliates and other athletes, stressing that it serves as an academic and educational addition that contributes in enriching the sports sector.

This came during the signing ceremony held on Tuesday at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, Dara, in which the ruler of Sharjah inked the agreement to establish the SASSOP in Kalba, in cooperation with the University of Exeter, UK.

Commenting on this, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said that the academy, in addition to its academic and educational process, will provide an opportunity to set up sports camps with various specialised services. He also approved its scheme, reviewing its sections and the specialised sports facilities, such as stadiums, indoor sports halls, and other support services.

In this regard, the Ruler of Sharjah directed to act promptly to establish the academy, and to provide sports and educational facilities in accordance with the highest standards, underscoring the importance of creating a distinct educational and sports environment.

The academy will be a unique development in the Arab world, aiming to train and develop elite athletes in line with the advanced science of global experts, in addition to offering distinguished educational programmes to qualify workers in various fields related to sports and training.

The academy aims to promote the excellence of sports performance among the next generation, supporting the development and the performance of aspiring Emirati and international athletes in competing on the global levels. It also represents an educational environment in which the athletes will receive practical training, getting the opportunity to study in modern equipment factories and laboratories and using sports facilities that are built according to modern international specifications.