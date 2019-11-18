Sharjah Ruler signs MoU between UoS and Russian institute

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the University of Sharjah, UoS, and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

The MoU, which Dr. Sheikh Sultan signed with Alexander Kuleshov, Director of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the areas of higher education and scientific research, as well as community service within an institutional framework.

The scope of cooperation of the MoU includes joint education, scientific research, student training and joint ventures, studies and research projects of particular interest in areas such as biotechnology, medicine, health sciences, energy, photon technology, oil and natural gas, informatics and Artificial Intelligence.

This is in addition to simplified manufacturing, design and industry, life science, advanced quantum technologies, advanced materials science and technology and microprocessor technology.

Under the MoU, the UoS and the Skolkovo institute will also cooperate in the fields of professional development and the exchange of faculty and students, as well as the development of curricula in the fields of engineering and medicine, in addition to providing opportunities for the exchange, training and employment of students.

They will also cooperate over the organisation of conferences, forums and workshops of common interest, as well as the exchange of information and scientific publications.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Sheikh Sultan and Kuleshov exchanged souvenirs and commemorative shields.