Sharjah Ruler signs MoU with two universities in UK

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) SHARJAH, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the University of Al Dhaid on Tuesday. The MoU was signed between the University of Al Dhaid, the University of Bristol, and the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The MoU was also signed by Dr. Evelyn Welch from the University of Bristol and Dr. Peter McCaffery from the Royal Agricultural University. Its Primary aim is to enhance cooperation among the three universities to develop scientific and educational expertise.

The MoU focuses on three educational fields, namely veterinary medicine, sustainable agriculture, and desert science. Additionally, the parties involved can discuss ways of cooperation in various research fields.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan watched a visual presentation dealing with the most prominent programmes and specialisations offered by the two universities, listening to a detailed explanation of the fields that will be offered.

According to the MoU, the University of Al Dhaid, the University of Bristol and the Royal Agricultural University will cooperate to offer four programmes: Bachelor of Sustainable Agriculture, Bachelor of Animal Science, Bachelor of Desert Sciences, and a PhD programme in veterinary medicine.

These programmes and majors will be offered at the University of Dhaid, which will be opened next year.

At the end of the signing, the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the University of Bristol delegation. Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the delegations of the University of Bristol and the Royal Agricultural University toured the corridors of centre and viewed its most prominent holdings.

The signing witnessed the presence of Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol Department, Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority; Dr. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and a number of academics and university representatives in the country and the United Kingdom.