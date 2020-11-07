UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Supports Publishing Houses With AED10 Million

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED10 million

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of AED10 million to the acquisition of the latest publications issued by the publishing houses participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF.

This comes as a continuation of his support to the book publishing industries, to enrich the public and governmental libraries in Sharjah with the latest intellectual and scientific publications in Arabic and other languages.

The generous gesture of the Ruler of Sharjah comes this year as a much-needed contribution to sustain the book publishing industry as it was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also provide more up to date references to those who seek knowledge and information in the universities and libraries of the emirate.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Amiri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, hailed this generous gesture as he said, "This Grant of the Ruler of Sharjah sends a message from the emirate of Sharjah to the book publishers, both regionally and globally, that they are not alone in these exceptional times and they have someone who supports them and believes in their message and service they provide to the present and future of humanity."

"This annual support of H.H. also cements the status of the emirate of Sharjah, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, as a beacon of culture that embraces cultural initiatives regionally and internationally," the SBA Chairman added.

More Stories From Middle East

