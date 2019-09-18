UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler To Inaugurate 4th Edition Of 'Xposure' Thursday

Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will inaugurate the fourth edition of the International Photography Festival (Xposure 2019), the region’s biggest photography event on Thursday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The four-day International Photography Festival will run from 19th to 22nd September, and will witness the participation of 53 of the world’s most celebrated photographers and leading international brands, according to a statement issued by Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

A packed programme will include 1,112 works by 357 photographers curated into 38 solo exhibitions, 33 public seminars and talks, 17 workshops, which will be delivered in 30 sessions, portfolio reviews, competitions and trade exhibitions to showcase latest in photography technology and equipment.

This year's edition will have four major themes namely Xpose Adventure, Xpose Emotions, Xpose Art, and Xpose Life. The themes will enrich visitor experiences by exposing them to unique sensory journeys shaped by the themes, said the statement.

The four-day festival began in 2016 and is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

