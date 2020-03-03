Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government Communication Forum tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will witness the opening of the two-day International Government Communication Forum, IGCF, on Wednesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, aimed at reinforcing the growing importance of establishing responsible, transparent and innovation-driven communication channels between governments and citizens to ensure a highly participatory governance and drive sustainable development.

The organisers, International Government Communication Centre, IGCC, a subsidiary of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, brought together 64 leading global thinkers, top government officials, media influencers and communications and technology experts from across 16 nations to lead a robust forum agenda, featuring 57 diversified events and discussions.

The 15 main sessions, 10 keynote speeches, nine workshops, three brainstorming sessions and 20 specialised forums, which will be delivered at the ninth edition of the IGCF 2020, are based on four key pillars: Embedding a culture of engagement in government, technology as a community enabler, communication through culture, and holistic well-being.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman, Sharjah Media Council, said, "The forum translates the vision and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to raise awareness among individuals and organisations and provide them with the right tools to express their opinions at an international level and reflect the strengths of Arab culture in the best possible way."

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Sharjah, said, "Through our participation, we will showcase our wealth of experience and achievements in this field and learn from other organisations. We believe that communication is an ever-evolving process, and we need to continually keep ‎abreast ‎of ‎the latest trends and best practices in this industry to achieve maximum efficiency."

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, "Based on the directives of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, IGCF has brought global expertise and insights in the communication field to Sharjah, which has served to advance this sector at the local, regional and international levels."

Juan Santos, the former President of the Republic of Colombia and Nobel Peace prize winner, said, "I am going to talk about the importance of dialogue to sustain peace between people and cultures who think differently or have different values. In today’s polarised world, we need to recover the value of arguments over emotions and to realise that we all live in one common house. I hope that this forum will contribute to the understanding of the different challenges that we face today because only by understanding the challenges, can we overcome them."

Irina Bokova, President of the academy for Cultural Diplomacy and Director-General of UNESCO (2009–2017) said, "In our age of diversity, we need to equip people with the tools they need to speak in different languages, to live together in diverse cities, to deal with multi-layered identities and affiliations, to know and respect the culture of others. This is critical to preventing conflict, to foster dialogue, peace and sustainable development. I look forward to discussing this important topic during the IGCF in Sharjah."

Michaëlle Jean, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada (2005–2010) said, "I applaud the Government of Sharjah’s willingness to seek innovative new strategies in the area of communications and I look forward to sharing what has worked in the Canadian context, and in particular, the important role that access to information has played in citizen engagement.

"

Amjad Al Adaileh, Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs, lauded the close relationship between Jordan and the UAE and praised their continued dedication to strengthening it at all levels, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

He hailed the efforts of SGMB and its successive achievements under the guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, pointing out that IGCF is a leading platform to discuss the novelties and key issues surrounding the Arab Media.

Pulitzer-prize winning American journalist and non-fiction author, Charles Duhigg, said, "Much of how we behave is guided by our habits, whether we are aware of it or not. And when we look at how to embed a culture of engagement in government, or use technology to enable communities, or achieve holistic well-being or draw upon our culture to communicate our values, we must examine the role of habits in how we succeed. I hope to share what I know about the science and psychology of habit formation to help people understand how to live more fruitful and fulfilling lives."

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said, "By organising IGCF, Sharjah is reinforcing one of the key pillars of positive change and comprehensive development. It convenes a host of communication experts, thought leaders and influencers from around the world in an open dialogue. The results of these discussions will impact government communication practitioners in Sharjah and will be a step forward in fuelling the development process in the emirate. Consequently, it will serve as a powerful accelerator to achieve the emirate’s ambitions by harnessing the interactive relationship between the public and government entities."

Mustafa Al Agha, Media sports Personality, said, "As journalists, we understand the importance of building robust government communication systems shaped by entities that continually develop their efficiencies in dealing with the public. We also realise that developing the public mindset to encourage positive practices requires strong communication mechanisms."

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of IGCC, said, "In this edition, IGCC looks forward to stressing on the culture of excellence in government communications globally, and hopes attendees will maximise the key lessons of the forum."

Al Naqbi noted that the 2020 edition of IGCF replaces the one-theme method with the multi-pillar technique due to the dynamism and influence of communication and its role in improving relationships between government entities and individuals. IGCF will also address the challenges technology poses, and delve into how the new, emerging communication tools will improve the interaction between organisations and the public, now and in the future.

IGCF 2020 is organised by the IGCC in partnership with several local and international institutions. The strategic partners of the event are Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Media City, Sharjah Asset Management, and Sharjah World Book Capital.

The supporting partners include The Big Heart Foundation and the Arab Youth Centre. Enex is the international media partner, while local media partners include Abu Dhabi Media, WAM, Dubai tv and Sama Dubai, Dar Al Khaleej, and Finyal Media. Emirates Airlines is the official carrier.