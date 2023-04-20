Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will offer Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

Joining Sheikh Sultan for the prayer will be H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and a large gathering of citizens and members of the Muslim community.

After the prayer, Sharjah Ruler will exchange Eid greetings at Al Badee Palace with Sheikhs, and senior UAE officials, as well as dignitaries, citizens and other well-wishers.