Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions and publisher booths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) SHARJAH, 30th October 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the publisher and exhibitor pavilions participating in the 38th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, on Wednesday.

2,000 publishing houses from 81 countries are represented at the event which runs from October 30 to November 9 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, under the theme ‘Open Books Open Minds’.

The Ruler of Sharjah started the tour with a visit to the Mexico - Guest of Honour pavilion, and learnt about the significance of the various literary collections, including manuscripts, traditional tools and paintings on display.

The Sharjah Ruler stopped at the Al Qasimi Publications’ pavilion to sign a collection of his new books.

His Highness visited the pavilions of several government and cultural entities like Ministry of Tolerance, MoT, Ministry of education, MoE, and the UAE board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY. At the Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, pavilion, His Highness was briefed on the entity’s key achievements in supporting local publishers and promoting books and culture.

His Highness visited the displays of various cultural entities in the emirate, like the Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, Sharjah Department of Culture, SDC, Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority, STCDA, Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, University of Sharjah, UoS, Knowledge without Borders, KwB, and its 1001 Titles initiative, and Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, SCLD.

The Ruler of Sharjah was offered an insight into Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, SBA’s key initiatives to support authors and publishers, in addition to the SIBF 2019 cultural programme.

At the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 pavilion, officials recounted the events delivered since the emirate began its yearlong celebrations this April, as well as current and future activities, to the Sharjah Ruler.

His Highness also visited the stands of several local and Federal entities, and the pavilions of GCC and other Arab countries, before moving on to the booths of local and international publishers to explore their collections.

During the tour, many authors as well as local and international publishers presented His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah with their books in appreciation of his unparalleled support to culture.