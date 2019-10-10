Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works in Madrid

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has affirmed that meeting and knowing other people is a divine directive of our religion.

"Our presence here in Spain is aimed at forging a common future based on love and affection, and meeting new people without any hidden agenda", His Highness noted.

The Sharjah Ruler made these remarks in the presence of high-level guests and attendees at the launch ceremony of Spanish language editions of a collection of his historical and literary works at the Teatro Real Opera House in Madrid.

‫ His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi said: "It is no longer hard to meet others, or introduce ourselves to them like before. I used to think that my quest of discovery was like running after a mirage, but soon I found that others are looking for us too, and want to meet us. In the beginning, it was with the UK through cultural exchange; then came Germany and France, followed by Italy, and now, Spain".

The Sharjah Ruler continued: "We share a special relationship with Spain; the country is truly close to us. We left our Names in your valleys and on your walls. We decorated your nation with our monuments, our culture. We have come to you again today, seeking your love and friendship, recalling a fond past that has connected our cultures forever.

To this day, that we are proud of Spain, and hope you are proud of us as well."

His Highness concluded his speech by calling on the Spanish community to work towards creating a new history of relationships with the Arab and larger Muslim world, join hands and chart a common future with the advancement of individuals and communities at its heart.

Afterwards, His Highness signed a number of copies of his translated works including 'My Early Life', the three volumes of 'Hadeeth Al Thakira', 'I Condemn', 'A Memorandum for Historians on the Innocence of Ibn Majid', 'The White Shaikh', 'The Rebel Prince' and 'The Buried Grudge'.

Luis Miguel Pérez Cañada, Dean of Toledo University of Castilla-La Mancha, and one of the most important Spanish Arabists presented an introductory reading about the literary works of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, and highlighted historical topics in his works. He also highlighted the Sharjah Ruler’s efforts in research and studies to provide important intellectual and literary references beneficial to world libraries. He praised the role of His Highness in promoting books and culture, that led the emirate’s crowning as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019.