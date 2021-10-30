UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Visits 'Luminous Letters' Art Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) SHARJAH, 30th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited, on Saturday, the art exhibition "Luminous Letters", by Emirati artist and calligrapher Mohammed Mandi, at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, Abdulrahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority The exhibition, which will run until December 4, celebrates the Emirati artist Mohammed Mandi and his creative works that were inspired by the Emirati environment between the past and the present. The art exhibition also displays sayings of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness toured the exhibition halls, listening to an explanation from the artist, Mohammed Mandi, about the exhibited works, highlighting their artistic significance that reflected his vision and inspiration from national sayings and occasions, among other influences.

The exhibition conveys Mandi's journey of passion for calligraphy and art through his teaching of calligraphy and the implementation of a number of works that testify to his achievements, including designing texts for the outer cover of the Emirati passport, and writings from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The exhibition will witness, throughout its duration, accompanying programmes and events, including a live virtual meeting with artist Mohammed Mandi. In addition to various workshops on calligraphy and design.

It is noteworthy that Mohammed Mandi was born in 1953, and began his artistic career since the beginning of 1975.

The Sharjah Calligraphy Museum organises exhibitions of calligraphers and artists from all over the world every year. This year's exhibition is a continuation of the exhibitions it presents, along with a package of accompanying events.

