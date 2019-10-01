UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Visits 3D-printed Homes Construction Site At SRTI Park

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, on the construction of the first heritage house in the park built using three-dimensional printing techniques.

Sheikh Sultan visited the headquarters of the park, where he was briefed on the progress of the project, as well as the latest developments and techniques used in the implementation of the project, and the partnerships between the park and developed companies and academic institutions.

The complex heads explained to the Ruler of Sharjah that they are working to attract international companies specialising in the construction of buildings using three-dimensional printing techniques, as this is the first heritage house built using this type of technology, one of the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution related to construction, in cooperation with Dutch company CyBe.

The entire house will be built with the latest art technology, designed emulating the heritage of the UAE, in a move that seeks to establish Sharjah as a preferred destination for such kind of building technology and future architecture.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan met with a number of research students from the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah and urged them to seize the opportunity of the existence of this complex and partnerships with leading research, technological and innovative institutions.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park, stressed the importance of launching this ambitious project, which is in line with the vision and strategy of the academy by introducing future technologies and partnerships between the government, private and academic sectors.

