Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project in Khor Fakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday morning, visited Khor Fakkan during which he inspected the work on the Al Suhub Rest House project and the Abu Al Kizan shoreline village.

On his visit to the Al Suhub Rest House project, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans of the project located 580 metres, m, above sea level, as well as the services included in the project.

Built in a distinctive circular shape with a diameter of 30 metres, the rest house will provide a panoramic view of the city of Khor Fakkan. The project will include water fountains, beaches, restaurant cafeteria, 90 car parking spaces, and other service amenities.

He was briefed by Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser to the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, SDTPS, regarding the amenities of the project and the progress of the construction and methods that will preserve the environment and provide the best experience to the visitors.

The project will include a 5.63 kilometre-long road up to the rest house, with all safety standards and slope calculations in place.

As visitors go up to the rest house, there will be two rest houses at heights of 253m and 480m, respectively, with a panoramic view and service amenities.

The Ruler of Sharjah directed the officials to develop the sides of the road with agricultural landscaping in addition to considering providing more service amenities for tourists.

Afterwards, he visited the Abu Al Kizan shoreline village, southeast of Khor Fakkan City, in the mountainous area that spreads into the sea. The designs of the project’s buildings and amenities will be inspired by the Italian village of Riomaggiore.

Al Muhairi showed the Ruler of Sharjah, the plans and drawings of the project which consists of two parts.

The first part is located on the shoreline and is about 60,000sqm in area. It includes restaurants, shops, hotel rooms, and private residences, in addition to a marina, a yacht club, and swimming pools.

The village design takes a spiral shape to accommodate the mountain that is built upon, where the valley acts as a central road with buildings on both sides.

The other part of the project is located higher on the mountain and is about 30,000sqm in area. It will include high-end restaurants, shops, and hotels, with an elevated view of the sea.

During his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah also inspected several developmental and infrastructural projects in the city of Khor Fakkan.