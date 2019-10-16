Sharjah Ruler visits Frankfurt Book Fair

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) FRANKFURT, 16th October 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited on Wednesday Frankfurt Book Fair held in Frankfurt until October 20.

The Ruler of Sharjah was received by Mohammed Al Harbi, UAE Chargé d'affaires to the Federal Republic of Germany; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO Adviser and General Manager of Etisalat - Northern Emirates; Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Rashid Mohammed Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association; Dr. Amr Abdulhamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy; and a host of Arab and international representatives of publishing houses from around the world.

During his tour in the fair, His Highness visited the Emirati Publishers Association pavilion, talked to Emirati publishers and authors, and discussed with the mechanisms of the book industry in the UAE where he confirmed his continuous support to the Emirati publishers, authors and cultural and literature scene in the UAE. His Highness also directed several initiatives that would support the publishing industry in the UAE.

He later visited the Sharjah pavilion held under Sharjah Book Authority, where he met several authors from around the world and explored the books of the pavilion participating entities such as Department of Culture, Al Qasimi Publications, Sharjah Publishing City, Kalimat Publishing Group, and the translation grant programme.

This is the 21st participation of Sharjah at the 300 years old Frankfurt Book Fair, which is considered as one of the oldest and most prestigious book fairs around the world.

His Highness later toured the fair pavilions visiting several Emirati, Arab and international publishing houses and exploring the latest Arabic books and cultural contributions.

The Sharjah Ruler also met with George Olms, CEO of Olms publishing; and Dr. Günter Meyer, Chairman of the Centre for Research on the Arab World. The latter thanked His Highness for his cultural and literature contributions and presented him and his contributions to the audience.

Amidst great attendance of several German intellectuals and readers, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inked his signature on copies of his books, for a large number of visitors.