Sharjah Ruler visits Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited on Saturday morning the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, the biggest Quran Academy in the world.

Ruler of Sharjah visited the various sections of the academy concerned with Quranic studies and research with the aim of supporting researchers and developing their skills.

He also visited the museums of the academy and reviewed their exhibited manuscripts and items.

The Academy includes seven museums: The Holy Quran Museum, the Seven Readings Museum, the Museum of The Pillars of Qur’an, the Museum of the Recitation Mentors, the Museum of the Kaaba Kiswa, the Museum of the Valuable Prints of the Qur’an, and the Hall of Scientific Quranic Miracles.

During his visit, H.H. was briefed about the Electronic Maqra’a section that attracts those memorising the Holy Quran, developing their skills and performances with the support of an elite mentors and specialised recitation instructors.

The Electronic Maqra’a attracted 234 students, from 84 countries, who have completed 303 readings of the Holy Quran in various recitations.

H.H. also signed the first certificate issued by the Electronic Maqra’a section in Sharjah that will be given to those who complete the Holy Quran in any of its recitations.

The Academy is built with the area of 75,000 square metres in the shape of the Islamic 8-pointed star with 43 domes, and design inspired by Fatimi, Mamluki, and Andulusi styles, similar to other architectural designs in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan was accompanies by engineer Ali Shahin Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works in Sharjah; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Shirazad Abdulrahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy; and number of officials.