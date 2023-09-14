Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Visits House Of Manuscripts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2023) SHARJAH,14th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of caring for ancient manuscripts in all fields, because of their great benefits for new generations in knowing their heritage.
The Ruler of Sharjah indicated that the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah will be open to everyone, and everything it needs will be taken care of in terms of scientific material and financial independence, so that it will be one of the institutions for spreading and disseminating knowledge from Sharjah.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness, on Thursday, during his visit to the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah, where His Highness discussed the importance of the house in working on many cultural and scientific goals, the most important of which is collecting manuscripts and providing them to academic researchers, students and the general public.

Sharjah Ruler praised the efforts of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, in donating a large number of rare manuscripts to the house.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to Al Qasimia University for its great efforts in the field of manuscripts, and to the Sharjah Islamic Bank for the collection of rare manuscripts donated to the house.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the efforts of the House of Manuscripts, which include a quarterly magazine that works to publish all news of the house and introduce the documents and manuscripts received.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the House of Manuscripts will work to spread knowledge to everyone, by facilitating access of the manuscripts to researchers, as electronic copies will be available for review, scientific research and self-education, unlike many international houses.

Sharjah Ruler expressed his pride in all the educational, cultural and historical institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, pointing out that most of the assets in them are His Highness’s private collections, calling on everyone to visit the House of Manuscripts and benefit from its collections.

During his tour of the house, Sheikh Sultan viewed a group of diverse manuscripts in fields related to Islamic history and the Holy Quran from different eras, which His Highness presented to the house.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed another group of manuscripts and documents that the Sharjah Islamic Bank presented to the house.

Before the tour, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department, read out the Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, regarding the establishment and organisation of the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The event witnessed the presence of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of Holy Quran academy in Sharjah, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of Sharjah Government Legal Department, Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and a number of directors of scientific and academic institutions.

Related Topics

Sharjah Visit Bank Salem Independence September Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

8 minutes ago
 PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

5 minutes ago
 AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

5 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

41 seconds ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

5 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

2 minutes ago
President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppres ..

Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteri ..

Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteries

13 minutes ago
 Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

13 minutes ago
 Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more coope ..

Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more cooperation

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East