Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2023) SHARJAH,14th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of caring for ancient manuscripts in all fields, because of their great benefits for new generations in knowing their heritage.

The Ruler of Sharjah indicated that the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah will be open to everyone, and everything it needs will be taken care of in terms of scientific material and financial independence, so that it will be one of the institutions for spreading and disseminating knowledge from Sharjah.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness, on Thursday, during his visit to the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah, where His Highness discussed the importance of the house in working on many cultural and scientific goals, the most important of which is collecting manuscripts and providing them to academic researchers, students and the general public.

Sharjah Ruler praised the efforts of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, in donating a large number of rare manuscripts to the house.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to Al Qasimia University for its great efforts in the field of manuscripts, and to the Sharjah Islamic Bank for the collection of rare manuscripts donated to the house.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the efforts of the House of Manuscripts, which include a quarterly magazine that works to publish all news of the house and introduce the documents and manuscripts received.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the House of Manuscripts will work to spread knowledge to everyone, by facilitating access of the manuscripts to researchers, as electronic copies will be available for review, scientific research and self-education, unlike many international houses.

Sharjah Ruler expressed his pride in all the educational, cultural and historical institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, pointing out that most of the assets in them are His Highness’s private collections, calling on everyone to visit the House of Manuscripts and benefit from its collections.

During his tour of the house, Sheikh Sultan viewed a group of diverse manuscripts in fields related to Islamic history and the Holy Quran from different eras, which His Highness presented to the house.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed another group of manuscripts and documents that the Sharjah Islamic Bank presented to the house.

Before the tour, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department, read out the Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, regarding the establishment and organisation of the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The event witnessed the presence of Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of Holy Quran academy in Sharjah, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of Sharjah Government Legal Department, Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and a number of directors of scientific and academic institutions.