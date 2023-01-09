Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) SHARJAH, 8th January, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah paid a visit to the Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan, on Sunday morning.

A briefing was given to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, about the recently finished restoration work for the Jebel Al Sheikh Tower, which stands 130 metres above sea level and provides a breathtaking view of the city and coast of Khorfakkan.

The Jebel Al Sheikh Tower is part of towers that once served as a defensive system for the city of Khorfakkan; these towers link to and look out over Rafisah Dam Towers, Najd Al Maqsar Towers, Al Rabi Tower, Al Mansour Tower, and Al Aqaba Tower.



His Highness oversaw the construction of a rest house with a restaurant, a cafe, a musala, and some services related to the project, as well as the development of works adjacent to the Jebel Al Sheikh Tower, such as terraces and balconies.

He also directed the levelling of an asphalt road that leads to the summit of the mountain and the provision of parking lots for visitors.

His Highness also authorised the installation of progressive green spaces beneath the café and the preparation of appropriate seating locations to serve guests.

