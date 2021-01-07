UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Visits Kshisha, Shaghrafa Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler visits Kshisha, Shaghrafa parks

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday visited the Kshisha and Shaghrafa parks located in Al Rahmaniyah, Sharjah.

His Highness was briefed by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), about the project facilities and the educational, entertainment, social and sports services that serve the people of the area.

The Sharjah Ruler began his visit by touring Kshisha Park, which includes outdoor playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment area, a lake and a jogging track, along with areas for games and skating, a children's theatre, and 55 outdoor sites.

He also visited the neighbouring Shaghrafa Park, which was designed for women. The park includes 41 outdoor sites, 3 playgrounds, areas for games and exercising, a theatre, and a running track.

His Highness was accompanied by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, and a number of officials and project engineers.

