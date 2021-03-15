UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Visits Livestock Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler visits Livestock Market

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited on Monday the Sharjah Livestock Market which is being built in the Sajaa Industrial Area, to review project updates and get acquainted with its facilities.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW), on the progress being made on the project, percentage of completion, and the services it will provide future visitors.

His Highness toured the market's halls, examining a number of shops, stables, sheeps souqs, the auction arena and the slaughterhouse.

The market is built on an area of 170,000 square metres, using traditional architectural styles, and is strategically positioned between Sharjah-Al Dhaid Street and Emirates Road.

