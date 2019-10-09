UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Visits National Library Of Spain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler visits National Library of Spain

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday visited the Biblioteca Nacional de Espana (National Library of Spain).

During his visit, the Sharjah Ruler was briefed by Ana Santos, Director of the Library, on the entire collection the library houses – books, magazines, newspapers, sound recordings, databases, maps and manuscripts.

Sharjah Ruler toured the historic halls of Maria Moliner and Miguel de Cervantes, which contain a wide range of books and documents accessible to visitors and researchers in an easy and organised way.

Visiting the rare manuscripts section was part of the tour, where the library's officials showcased a collection of old manuscripts on Islamic, literary and historical sciences, as well as rare editions of the Holy Qur'an.

He also reviewed a set of geographical maps of the continent of Asia and the Arabian Peninsula.

During his visit, the Sharjah Ruler gifted the library a collection of his literary works translated into Spanish, and also received a collection of literary works as a gift from the library.

At the end of the tour, Sharjah Ruler and his accompanying delegation took a commemorative photo with the library representatives.

