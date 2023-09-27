Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Visits Royal Opera House In Muscat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjahaccompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited on Tuesday evening the Royal Opera House Muscat, as part of his visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.
Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Nasr bin Hamoud Al Kindi, Secretary-General of the Royal Court Affairs, and a number of senior officials from the Opera House.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the corridors of the Royal Opera House of Oman, reviewing its unique blend of the Omani, Islamic and international architectural cultural heritage.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the House’s facilities, which include a concert theatre with a capacity of 1,100 seats; a music library with a variety of musical and creative books; as well as a collection of musical instruments that belonged to Sultan Qaboos ‎bin Said, may his soul rest in peace, in addition to all of the performances that took place on the opera stage.

The Royal Opera House Muscat hosts more than 50 annual Arabic and international music events, including a variety of facilities with the best and latest technologies, making it one of the finest opera houses, with high capabilities that enhance the musical performances’ presentation in the best ways and styles, creating a unique harmonious atmosphere.

Later, the Ruler of Sharjah moved to the House of Musical Arts, affiliated with the Royal Opera House Muscat, where His Highness learned about the House’s most prominent works, its artistic contents, and its efforts in the fields of arts.

Then His Highness watched on the stage of the House of Musical Arts a group of popular artistic performances presented by the First Royal Band for Music and Folklore, welcoming His Highness’ visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

H.H. Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the Royal Opera House Muscat and the House of Musical Arts in appreciation of His Highness’s visit.

Concluding the visit, His Highness left an entry in the VIP Guestbook, during which he praised this great cultural edifice that reflects the Omani heritage, wishing everyone success.

During the visit, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi were accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Omani Minister of Information; His Excellency Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.

