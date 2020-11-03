Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educational initiatives

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has lauded the distinguished role of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, praising its remarkable efforts in achieving a qualitative leap at the schools’ educational level.

This was stated during his speech during his visit on Tuesday morning to the headquarters of the SPEA, where he was briefed on several educational initiatives implemented by the Authority.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the importance of reviewing several challenges in the educational process, to develop the methods and techniques of education in the private schools in the emirate, as well as developing some school curricula.

During his speech, he also underscored the role of the academy, emphasising that it enables educational cadres to obtain the highest levels of professional development.

He shed light on the role of parents in supporting the learning process by encouraging their children.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech by thanking the employees of the Authority, wishing them further success.

During his visit, he has also reviewed a presentation on the Authority’s initiative "Your children are safe." He was also briefed on the ''I'm a teacher and proud'' initiative, which was launched by him to boost Emirati staff enrolment.

Then Dr. Sheikh Sultan watched a presentation on the initiatives of the Academy, in cooperation with many global, regional and local partners.

He was also briefed on two initiatives launched by them, namely: "Child-friendly schools and nurseries" and "Healthy Schools" in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his visit by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Muhadditha AlHashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, and Ali Al Hosani, Director of the SPEA.