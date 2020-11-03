UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Visits SPEA, Reviews Many Educational Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educational initiatives

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has lauded the distinguished role of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, praising its remarkable efforts in achieving a qualitative leap at the schools’ educational level.

This was stated during his speech during his visit on Tuesday morning to the headquarters of the SPEA, where he was briefed on several educational initiatives implemented by the Authority.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the importance of reviewing several challenges in the educational process, to develop the methods and techniques of education in the private schools in the emirate, as well as developing some school curricula.

During his speech, he also underscored the role of the academy, emphasising that it enables educational cadres to obtain the highest levels of professional development.

He shed light on the role of parents in supporting the learning process by encouraging their children.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech by thanking the employees of the Authority, wishing them further success.

During his visit, he has also reviewed a presentation on the Authority’s initiative "Your children are safe." He was also briefed on the ''I'm a teacher and proud'' initiative, which was launched by him to boost Emirati staff enrolment.

Then Dr. Sheikh Sultan watched a presentation on the initiatives of the Academy, in cooperation with many global, regional and local partners.

He was also briefed on two initiatives launched by them, namely: "Child-friendly schools and nurseries" and "Healthy Schools" in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his visit by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Muhadditha AlHashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, and Ali Al Hosani, Director of the SPEA.

Related Topics

Education Sharjah Visit Family

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

41 seconds ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

16 minutes ago

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

31 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Condemn Attack in Vienna, Vow Bo ..

31 minutes ago

Zimbabwe outplays Pakistan to win the last ODI in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.