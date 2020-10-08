Sharjah Ruler welcomes naming of Mishal Al Sabah as new Crown Prince of Kuwait

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait on naming Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, Sharjah Ruler wished Sheikh Mishal success in performing his duties and to support Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah in continuing the development and progress witnessed by the sisterly state of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir on the occasion, wishing him good health, progress, and prosperity.