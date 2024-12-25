Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that true unity and cohesion among the Gulf nations form the essential foundation of their shared brotherhood. This bond should be firmly grounded in knowledge, cooperation, and culture.

His Highness noted that it is the youth who will shape the future by embodying these noble ideals and values. Through fostering connections and providing mutual support in joint gatherings, they gain both strength and the potential for excellence in their endeavours.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi welcomed the participants of the Gulf Bridges Wednesday at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in the University City. This inaugural session of the programme is held under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators. The programme is organised by Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, both of which are part of Rubu’ Qarn.

His Highness acknowledged the presence of young participants from the Gulf countries, stating, “We welcome you to the United Arab Emirates, to the Emirate of Sharjah, and to this institution, which holds extensive knowledge and contains a comprehensive collection of written works about the Gulf that serves the needs of researchers and readers.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delved into the rich history of the Gulf region from an economic standpoint, highlighting the remarkable tolerance and cooperation among its people, even with those who came to work from afar. He emphasised how, through divine grace, the region has been blessed with abundant resources. Initially, the wealth stemmed from the extraction of natural pearls, which commanded high prices in trade. However, as the pearl trade dwindled with the rise of artificial pearls, the discovery of oil ushered in a new era of commerce and development. During this transformative period, it is essential for the people of Gulf societies to stand united and instill values of cohesion and solidarity in the younger generations, for they will ultimately shape the future.

His Highness emphasised the significance of unity among the countries in the region and its impact on strengthening societies to prevent exposure to external influences that may weaken them or cause a detachment from their roots. During his address to the young attendees, His Highness stated, “By coming to Sharjah today, you are laying the foundation for a future that fosters resilience rather than fragility. This requires individuals to be informed and articulate, enabling them to respond effectively to opposing viewpoints.

Therefore, the focus should be on personal education, confidence, and mutual support. In the event of discord, it is important for everyone to work together to address and contain the issue to ensure stability.”

At the conclusion of his speech, His Highness shared several fatherly pieces of advice with the young audience present. He emphasised the significance of cultivating a strong and clear personality through reading, gaining knowledge, and understanding both oneself and the region’s history. His Highness extended his best wishes for their success in the upcoming meetings.

Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, delivered a heartfelt speech during the reception. He expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for welcoming the youth of the GCC countries and for his unwavering support and ongoing commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the region's people for greater cohesion, integration, and unity. Additionally, he extended his appreciation to Her Highness recognizing her invaluable efforts in nurturing the youth and fostering an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Al Sunaidi emphasised the significant role of Gulf countries in supporting youth, recognizing their crucial contribution to achieving sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of bolstering youth initiatives, continuing their empowerment, tapping into their creativity, and encouraging them to take the lead in shaping the future.

He commended the Gulf Bridges programme for its significant role in strengthening the bonds between the people of the GCC countries. He highlighted that youth participation in collaborative initiatives and active discussions presents a valuable opportunity for them to be involved in decision-making and implementation processes.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was honoured with commemorative shields presented by Khalid Al Sunaidi, as well as by the heads of delegations from the participating countries and representatives from the Rubu’ Qarn. Additionally, His Highness posed for a commemorative photo alongside the participants of the Gulf Bridges programme.

The Gulf Bridges programme kicked off its inaugural session in Sharjah on December 22 and will run until December 27. This initiative features a variety of engaging events and activities, along with a series of impactful workshops aimed at equipping 40 young men and women from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The goal is to enhance their skills and build their capabilities in technical creativity and leadership excellence.