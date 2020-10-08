UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Welcomes UoS New Faculty Members

Thu 08th October 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) SHARJAH, 8th October 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, delegated Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, to deliver the opening remarks of His Highness, of the second annual conference of the strategic plan at UoS, to welcome the new faculty members.

The remarks of His Highness stated, "We welcome new faculty members who joined the family of the university for this year, wishing them all the success in their work. We also pray to Almighty Allah to help them and guide them to be able to perform their work in the best way possible, to help advance the university and promote its position amongst counterpart universities locally, regionally and internationally."

"We would also like to thank and appreciate all of the members of board of Trustees, and Academic, Administrational, and Technical Committees at the University, not for their academic efforts during the last previous academic year alone, but also for their exceptional, creative, and prideworthy efforts in containing the dangers of the coronavirus through following the required precautionary measures and succeeding in adopting remote systems for work and study," H.H. added.

These remarks came during the opening of the second annual conference of the strategic plan at UoS, which was held virtually to review and discuss the achieved targets in its five-year strategy plan of the University (2019/2024) approved by the Board of Trustees led by Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah.

In the beginning of the meeting, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, welcomed the attending members of the Board of Trustees and the remotely attending members of Academic, Administrational, and Technical Committees at the University.

The Chancellor then highlighted the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in establishing the University of Sharjah as a national development project that pushes the educational system ahead through providing high quality education and academic research that serves the society and produces exceptional graduates who are well equipped to serve their communities and contribute in the national developments of their countries.

Al Naimiy also highlighted the pillars of the strategy plan of the University, building on the opportunities presented by the experience of dealing with challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Naimiy then further explained the alignment of the University’s strategic plan with the UAE national agenda, promoting AI, advanced technologies, space studies, healthcare services, innovation, and entrepreneurship, to name a few.

