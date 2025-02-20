Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARIAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch ceremony Thursday morning, for the new product line from "Gheras", a division of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment, known as "EKTIFA".

This line features organic fruits and vegetables grown in the greenhouses of Al Dhaid, ensuring they are free from genetic modification.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan visited the greenhouses covering three hectares as part of the initial phase. This phase features four greenhouses, each spanning 4,800 square meters, alongside an agricultural field of 6,800 square metres. Together, they are expected to produce around 250 tonnes annually.

He explored a variety of organic vegetables, including eggplant, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, carrots, onions, beets, beans, and okra. He also took note of the organic blueberries, corn, kale, and broccoli available in the garden.

Sharjah Ruler was updated on the expansion plans for the sustainable greenhouses during its second phase, which will cover an area of 32 hectares. This phase will feature nurseries and open agricultural spaces, as well as a packaging facility, a honey production plant, and student accommodations. Additionally, it will include administrative offices, a meeting hall, and a state-of-the-art irrigation system that utilises smart technologies.

The Ruler of Sharjah received an update on the progress of the project, along with an overview of the key challenges faced by the team. Among these challenges were climate-related issues, which were successfully addressed by installing specialised cooling units in the multi-technology greenhouses. These units operate on a positive air pressure system, ensuring airflow that maintains optimal coolness and humidity levels. Additionally, this air movement creates a conducive environment for a variety of plants throughout the year, utilising the latest innovative technologies.

The opening ceremony kicked off with a speech by Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of EKTIFA. In his address, he commended the efforts and contributions of the Ruler of Sharjah, highlighting his role in safeguarding the region's rich environment, fostering the growth of the agricultural sector, and preserving rare seed varieties.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the key challenges that hinder the expansion and development of agricultural activities in the state and the region. These include harsh weather conditions such as hot, dry air and the limited availability of water sources suitable for agricultural use. He pointed out that, in the past, farmers relied on traditional plastic greenhouses to lengthen the growing season. However, these greenhouses are quite resource-intensive. Consuming significant amounts of energy and water for cooling, and they fail to create the optimal environment for trees. This adversely impacts crop yields and overall production.

He explained that by collaborating with a national engineer, they were able to implement sustainable greenhouses that effectively manage the internal climate while relying entirely on solar energy. These greenhouses also take advantage of the physical properties of water and air by incorporating cooling units that utilise a positive air pressure system. This setup ensures an optimal environment for various plants throughout the year.

Al Tunaiji highlighted that the cornerstone of the greenhouses is the cultivation of "heirloom seeds," which have been lovingly preserved in families for over 50 years, dating back to before World War II. These seeds boast high genetic diversity and are open-pollinated.

He further noted that the seeds can be collected from the resulting fruits and replanted the following year, maintaining the plant's original characteristics. This unique feature enhances their ability to adapt to various environmental conditions, resulting in plants that offer a rich and distinctive flavor.

He mentioned that the greenhouse project stands as the first initiative in the region aimed at cultivating organic blueberries, a crop that is highly beneficial and increasingly sought after by younger generations. He pointed out that the global market for blueberries is valued at $2.

5 billion, with the UAE's import value reaching $19.5 million. These blueberries will later be incorporated into fruit yogurt products at the Mleiha Dairy Farm.

He then went on to discuss future plans for greenhouse project expansion, which is set for motion with the directives of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah. The expansion will cover 32 hectares. Additionally, the project’s development will focus on creating training programmes for students at the College of Agriculture at the University of Al Dhaid, as well as providing training for farmers and professionals in sustainable agriculture. The farm will also be equipped to welcome the public and school groups, offering both an entertaining and educational experience.

Al Tunaiji concluded his speech by addressing His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, stating that the initiatives being implemented are not merely temporary efforts but represent a long-term strategic vision aimed at establishing a greener future connected to both heritage and agricultural practices. The approach has redefined the relationship between humans and nature, positioning agriculture as a means to preserve land, identity, and sustainability while influencing future generations.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees viewed a video titled “The Story of Future Agriculture,” which highlighted the evolution of greenhouses and the significant strides made since the introduction of non-genetically modified seeds. It followed the journey from planting these seeds to harvesting the crops, showcasing the modern smart systems in agriculture that create an ideal environment for plants while being environmentally friendly.

Frisch Immelmann from Austria, a prominent global advocate for heirloom and non-GMO seeds, delivered a speech in which she shared her delight at being in Sharjah and participating in this remarkable initiative. She highlighted the significance of this unique agricultural practice, which stands out on the global stage.

Immelman discussed various seed types and how to safeguard them from genetic modification. He also highlighted numerous initiatives aimed at promoting food security and agricultural sustainability, tackling the significant challenges that farmers face in their quest for healthy, non-GMO, and chemical-free food and crops for generations to come.

She wrapped up her speech by extending her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his remarkable contributions to the agricultural sector. She highlighted his commitment to ensuring the community has access to safe food and expressed her hope for everyone's success in advancing the development efforts in agriculture.

The ceremony showcased a captivating video clip highlighting the Fresh Immelmann farm in Austria and its transformation into a seed bank. It also highlighted the farm's ongoing collaborations with various European and international partners. Remarkably, it received recognition as the best farm and organic seed production company in Europe. Additionally, it is the owner of the Rainsaat company, which supplies the EKTIFA with heirloom seeds.

The Ruler of Sharjah conferred a commemorative shield upon Frisch Immelmann, recognising her dedication and outstanding collaboration with the Emirate of Sharjah.

The greenhouses project is designed to create integrated agricultural development communities and promote the production of high-quality organic agricultural products. Its significance stands out as one of the leading modern technologies that successfully provides optimal growing conditions, safeguards crops against weather fluctuations and pests, and enables the cultivation of various vegetables, even beyond their typical growing seasons.

The project utilises cutting-edge agricultural technologies aimed at boosting production through chemical-free organic farming. By enhancing plant density and growing fruits with high market standards, it also seeks to minimise water usage and optimise the irrigation process.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation; Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; several senior officials, heads of departments and local authorities, and dignitaries of the region.