Sharjah Ruler witnesses signing of agreement between UoS and SPEA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, affirmed Sharjah's keenness to develop the education system and qualify teachers through high-quality educational outputs that benefit students.

Sheikh Sultan said this while witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the University of Sharjah, UoS, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, at his office at the University of Sharjah on Monday morning.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the MoU would help continue the cooperation, which has already begun, between the UoS and the SPEA in the rehabilitation of Emirati teachers, graduates of Islamic studies and the Arabic language.

The Sharjah Ruler noted that teachers will be qualified through a professional diploma in teaching, and allowed to train in schools to hone and develop their teaching skills.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS, and Dr.

Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, is related to cooperation, the exchange of knowledge and expertise, as well as establishing a partnership that contributes to sustainable development.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the UoS and the SPEA in several areas, including, the rehabilitation of the UoS for those selected by the SPEA in various specialisations through the provision and implementation of academic programmes and professional diplomas, training those in the educational field and private education institutions in Sharjah, provision of academic guidance, preparing educational research, studies and consultations to promote the educational process and organising scientific conferences and forums in the fields of quality education and outputs to apply the best international practices in this regard.

The MoU further organises the mechanism of cooperation between the two sides so they can continue to develop in the areas of scientific research and studies, and the preparation of cadres and the achievement of the MoU’s outputs.