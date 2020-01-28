Sharjah Ruler witnesses signing of MoU between SRTIP, ABB Group

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTIP, and ABB Group, on Tuesday at SRTIP headquarters in Sharjah.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, Ahmed Radwan, business Automation Manager at ABB Group for the middle East Region, and Mustafa AMalghzairy, General Manager of ABB Group in the Gulf and Middle East.

The MoU aims to enhance joint cooperation between the SRTIP and the ABB Group, and to train and qualify university students and researchers in research fields related to robotics, energy, heavy electrical equipment and automation technology.

The Ruler of Sharjah was acquainted on a robots produced by the ABB Group, listening to the benefits of the project and future innovation that serves the UAE and the Arab world.

The MoU was attended by heads of departments in the Sharjah government, heads of private companies and officials in the SRTIP.